Parts shortages close Toyota's local plants, extend Cami shutdown

Toyota has shut down production of its assembly plants in Woodstock and Cambridge after one of its suppliers was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Toyotetsu in Simcoe has voluntarily shut down its operations after eight employees tested positive for the virus.

It produces such parts as brake pedals, hood locks, radiator supports and rear suspension components for Toyota’s Ontario plants.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will advise our production employees once the parts supply issue has been resolved,” reads a Toyota statement on the closing.

Toyotetsu has about 1,200 employees.

In addition, Cami Assembly in Ingersoll, which has been closed since Feb. 7, announced Friday it will be shut down until June 28 due to a shortage of semiconductor parts used in automotive assembly.

Workers are on a blend of employment insurance and a workplace fund that brings them to about 70 per cent of pay.

“I wish we were working. We only have so many years to make money,” said Mike Van Boekel, chairperson of Unifor Local 88, which represents the workers.

Demand for semiconductor chips is up because of the coronavirus pandemic and increased demand for laptop computers and other personal electronics that use the chips. Cars also use them in a variety of parts and technology systems.

