Paris Fair blazes trail for others holding events during pandemic

PARIS – Organziers of the Paris Fair knew they had all eyes are on them as they broke from the gate for the first major fair of the fall season in Ontario.

In the months leading up to this week’s fair, members of the Paris Agricultural Society sat in on numerous webinars with fellow members of the Ontario Organization of Agricultural Societies on the finer points of staging a safe fair during a pandemic.

Cheryl Muir, manager of the Paris society, said this weekend that members of the provincial group made clear they would closely watch the Paris Fair to see if such an event can be executed without becoming a COVID-19 super-spreader event. Paris is among the first major fall fair in Ontario to dip its toe back in the water after a pandemic hiatus last year.

With the province entering Step 3 of its reopening plan in mid-July, organizers decided to go ahead with this year’s fair, which ran from Sept. 2 to 6, knowing they’d have enough visitors to make the event at least break even.

The slogan for the 2021 version of the fair, a fall tradition for more than 160 years, is: “The Safe Place Where Friends Meet.”

“This is about normal for a Saturday,” Muir said of the large crowd and long lineup at the gate. “Our main focus is not so much on large numbers as having safe fun.”

The fair-hungry crowd got a gorgeous Saturday to enjoy the midway, a wide selection of rides, carnival games, buildings filled with exhibits, and specialty shows, such as the Extreme Dogs display of canine speed and nimbleness.

Muir and her team received a lift a couple weeks ago when the Paris Agricultural Society was tapped for a $150,000 grant from the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture.