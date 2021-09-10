Local voters in the Sept. 20 federal election who were looking forward to Thursday’s English-language leaders debate were served an appetizer beforehand during a Zoom forum featuring the respective party candidates in Haldimand-Norfolk.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Sponsor of the web event, which lasted about two hours, was the Simcoe and District Chamber of Commerce with an assist from the Delhi and District Chamber of Commerce.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic pervades all-candidates forum Back to video

Due to the all-pervasive impact of COVID-19, much of the local discussion centred on the pandemic and how it has been handled at the federal level.

Canadians have watched how the Trudeau Liberals’ minority government has responded since March of 2020. With a fourth wave mounting, new variants emerging, and flu and cold season around the corner, authorities warn there are other shoes to drop.

“We must never again be caught unprepared,” said Leslyn Lewis of Dunnville, the Conservative Party of Canada candidate in Haldimand-Norfolk.

Lewis lamented Canada’s shortage of personal protective equipment at the onset of the pandemic and the country’s ongoing inability to manufacture its vaccines.

“The Liberals were not ready and the response was very delayed,” she said.

The format chosen for the evening was question-and-answer. Rebuttals were explicitly forbidden. This freed the candidates to answer as they pleased questions posed by Simcoe chamber president Sue Downs and past chamber president Alan Duthie.

The ongoing discussion about whether Canadians should carry “passports” to determine who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t weighed heavily on some candidates.

Christian Heritage Party candidate Charles Lugosi and Veterans Coalition Party candidate George McMorrow warned that a passport system will create social divisions by creating two classes of Canadians.