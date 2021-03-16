Article content

The COVID-19 shutdown had a noticeable impact on Norfolk County’s insurance claim history in 2020.

Incidents were down significantly as the province spent a good deal of the year in varying degrees of lockdown due to the pandemic. As well, several county departments were essentially idled as staff were re-assigned to support the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit’s response to the pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic eases county insurance losses in 2020 Back to video

“The total number of claims were lower during the first half of 2020, and we suspect this was likely due to the standstill in activity created by COVID-19 and the mandatory closure of operations,” Angela Pappas, Norfolk’s supervisor of risk management, says in a report to Norfolk council.

The numbers from 2020 are quite a bit lower than corresponding statistics from 2019.

Last year, Norfolk registered 97 insurance claims in all for a total loss of $267,100. This compares with 142 claims in 2019 against the municipality worth a total of $386,200.