Outpouring of support after discovery of residential school gravesite
People have responded in a variety of ways in an outpouring of support for the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and the families devastated by the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
In Paris, 215 hearts were drawn on the interlocking bricks, and footwear placed by a stone sculpture at Cobblestone Common Park, nestled between downtown businesses overlooking the Grand River.
Brant County issued a statement saying that flags have been lowered to acknowledge the discovery of the children’s remains. “This is a stark reminder of the violence inflicted by the residential school system and the trauma it caused to communities, families and survivors.”
A post on the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation website encouraged people to wear orange shirts on Monday, signifying that every child matters.
People were also asked to stand for a moment of silence at 2:15 p.m. Monday “in honour and remembrance of the 215 children stolen. Children who were never returned to their families and communities.”
Six Nations of the Grand River lowered flags at Veterans Park in Ohsweken on Monday at 2:15 pm, followed by a moment of silence. The event also was streamed live on Facebook.
Flags were lowered at all public facilities in Haldimand and Norfolk counties in one-hour increments starting Monday and continuing to June 8 to symbolize each of the 215 children.
“Lowering flags is one way to recognize this abhorrent tragedy and signify that we stand unified with the Indigenous community in mourning the loss of these children,” said Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp.
Chopp said she was compelled to act after being contacted by Kasey McDonald, a young Norfolk County resident and Anishinaabe member of the Turtle Clan, Kettle and Stony Point First Nations.
“It is inspirational when young individuals get involved in their community and advocate for things that are important to them, especially regarding a matter of this magnitude,” said the mayor.
“In the spirit of Kasey’s letter, taking small actions to generate awareness and change on a broader level can have an immeasurable impact,” said Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt. “By recognizing this tragedy, we can only hope to shine a light on the past in hopes of creating a brighter future.”
