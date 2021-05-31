Otterville man dies following Friday crash

Article content

A 25-year-old man has died of his injuries after a Friday afternoon crash in Norwich.

Provincial police said officers responded to Curries Road and Middletown Line in Norwich on Friday afternoon when a pickup truck and SUV crashed.

Three people – the driver of the SUV, as well as the driver and passenger of the pickup truck – suffered serious injuries. The passenger in the pick-up truck was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted out of town with life-threatening injuries.

Teunis Van Velthuizen, 25, from Otterville was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Traffic teams are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.