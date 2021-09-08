Ontario’s top doc weighs in on controversial acting medical officer appointee

Ontario’s top doctor said he can take action if it appears public measures in Haldimand-Norfolk aren’t sufficient to protect residents from COVID-19 under the region’s newly appointed interim medical officer of health.

Dr. Kieran Moore was asked to comment Tuesday on the appointment of Dr. Matt Strauss, whose opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns has stirred controversy and prompted the Ontario Liberals to call for the province to veto his selection.

Moore repeated that the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health did not need his approval or that of the Ministry of Health in order to hire Strauss for an interim position.

But he said it is his duty as Ontario’s chief medical officer of health to monitor the situation in all health units.

“If and when this individual is hired…if it is my professional opinion that the population is not being protected to the utmost through public health measures, I do have actions that I can take under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to ensure that all citizens in Haldimand-Norfolk are protected against COVID-19,” he said.

Moore added the region has struggled to find a full-time medical officer of health.

“We’re very willing to continue to work with them to try to recruit someone who has the credentials required… and to provide guidance to them,” he said.

Strauss’s appointment was announced Friday. An assistant professor of medicine at Queen’s University, Strauss has tweeted on multiple occasions that he opposes lockdowns, saying they aren’t effective in preventing deaths from COVID-19.

He has also lauded business owners who flout public health orders by opening their doors, calling them “heroes.”