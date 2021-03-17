One-stop shopping in Norfolk
`ServiceNorfolk’ team on stand-by
Norfolk County has consolidated the delivery of front-line services to the public.
The county experimented with the new approach in a pilot project last year. The results have been satisfactory and – as a result – have been adopted as the new model for service delivery.
The “ServiceNorfolk team” is stationed on the ground floor of the county’s administration building on Robinson Street. The team is answering phones from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available for in-person visits from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., also Monday through Friday.
While the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern, the public is encouraged to conduct as much municipal business as possible from remote locations. However, in-person visits can be accommodated.
“At this time, customers are encouraged to conduct their business via telephone or email or by downloading forms online,” the county said this week in a news release. “Those who must visit in person should be patient, follow posted instructions, and wear a face covering.
“In order to ensure social distancing, a queuing system is set up and only one customer at a time will be served. Screening is mandatory upon entry to the building. The customer service area will be cleaned after each customer has been served.”
Some of the in-person services offered at 185 Robinson Street include:
- Payment of Provincial Offences fines, bylaw tickets, property taxes, general fees
- Marriage licences
- Certification/commission services
- Burial permits
- Burn permits
- Dog tags
- Roads/forestry/drainage concerns
- Sale of Norfolk County flags, composters and recycling bins
- Drop off and pick up depot for all county departments
- Water test bottles available for pickup.
For more information on available services, the public can contact Norfolk County at 519-426-5870 and dial “0” or email the municipality at askus@norfolkcounty.ca.
Property taxes and invoices may be paid through on-line banking, at automated teller machines, telephone banking, mail or drop box. Contact the revenue and tax services general tax line at 519-426-5870 ext. 1666. This year’s interim tax notices have been issued.
Provincial Offences Part 1 and Part 3 tickets may also be paid online (in full) at www.paytickets.ca, by mail or through the drop box at 185 Robinson St., Suite 100. To contact the POA office, dial 519-426-5870 ext. 2506.
For after-hours emergencies that would be of interest to Norfolk’s forestry services, parks and facilities, public health, roads, water, sewer and drainage, call the county’s toll-free line at 1-877-298-5888.
For after-hours bylaw enforcement, dial the Norfolk OPP’s non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com