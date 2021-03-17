One-stop shopping in Norfolk

Article content

Norfolk County has consolidated the delivery of front-line services to the public.

The county experimented with the new approach in a pilot project last year. The results have been satisfactory and – as a result – have been adopted as the new model for service delivery.

The “ServiceNorfolk team” is stationed on the ground floor of the county’s administration building on Robinson Street. The team is answering phones from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available for in-person visits from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., also Monday through Friday.

While the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern, the public is encouraged to conduct as much municipal business as possible from remote locations. However, in-person visits can be accommodated.

“At this time, customers are encouraged to conduct their business via telephone or email or by downloading forms online,” the county said this week in a news release. “Those who must visit in person should be patient, follow posted instructions, and wear a face covering.