One person killed in Haldimand crash

Reformer staff
Jul 23, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
ckpolicelights

One person was killed in a collision in Haldimand County on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on Haldimand Road 32 at Concession 2 Road near Canfield at shortly after 11 a.m.

One person died at the scene, said Haldimand OPP. The person’s name has not been released.

The intersection will be closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

