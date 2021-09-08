One new COVID-19 case in Haldimand-Norfolk

There was just one new COVID-19 case reported Wednesday morning by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit over the past 24 hours.

Active cases took a substantial drop from the 30 recorded on Tuesday. There are now 19 active cases.

The two communities have recorded 48 deaths since the start the pandemic and there were six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

In total, there have been 2,842 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk since the pandemic started last March and of those, 2,769 have been resolved.

The HNHU has administered 132,851 doses of the vaccine and there are now 59,934 people who have completed their vaccine series. The total number doses administered in Haldimand-Norfolk is 151,664. Some residents of the area have received a dose outside of the HNHU.

In total, 80.5 per cent of the population aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 74.7. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 5.8 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 19.5.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Vaccine clinics will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. in Hagersville (124 Main St. S.) on Wednesday, the Caledonia fairgrounds on Thursday, Jarvis (2985 Highway 6) on Thursday and, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Vittoria Community Centre.

Norfolk General Hospital is also administering the vaccine Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who can’t get to a vaccine clinic can call 519-427-5903 to request free transportation.