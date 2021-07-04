One new case of COVID-19 in H-N reported Sunday
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Sunday that one new case of COVID-19 was discovered in the past 24 hours involving an individual from Courtland.
There are currently 14 active cases across the two counties, where 2,709 people have tested positive since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Of those 2,642 have recovered, while 47 people have died from complications attributed to the virus. Another six individuals who had tested positive died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
The seven-day rolling average currently stands at 0.86 new cases per week.
On Saturday, 1,185 doses were administered in the region, bringing the total to 100,771.
Over the past week 11,165 doses were given, the highest since vaccines began being administered in mid-January.
There are now 31,050 Haldimand Norfolk residents who have completed their two-dose vaccination series.
Public Health Ontario reported Sunday morning 213 new cases of the virus, and nine more deaths.
Across the province there have been 545,803 total confirmed cases, while 9,214 people have died.
Currently in Ontario there are 2,031 active cases, with 18,989 tests administered Saturday.