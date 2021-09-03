Driver killed in Norfolk County crash: OPP

Article content

One person is dead following a Thursday night crash in Norfolk County, provincial police say.

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockshutt Road and Concession 3 Townsend near Waterford, Norfolk OPP said.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other injuries were immediately reported by police.

The area of the crash was closed for several hours Thursday night as investigators probed the collision.

Fatal collision closes Cockshutt Rd at Concession 3 of Townsend. Roadway closed between Norfolk County Rd 19 East and Concession 2 of Townsend. #OPP continuing to investigate. @NorfolkCoFire @NorfolkCountyCA @NorfolkEMS #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/ifMCnEwp4g — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 3, 2021