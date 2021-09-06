OMHA mandates COVID-19 vaccinations
Further details expected shortly
Local parents who have registered their children for the upcoming hockey season will have some decisions to make now that the Ontario Minor Hockey Association has mandated COVID-19 vaccines for most eligible players, coaches, and volunteers.
The OMHA announced its policy this weekend.
“We realize this continues to be a difficult and uncertain time for everyone,” OMHA president Bob Hill said in a statement.
“However, our priority is getting kids back to hockey this fall in as safe a manner as possible. By taking an approach to control all that we can with mandatory vaccinations for all participants – along with continuing social distancing guidelines – we feel this is the best way forward to ensure a successful return to play this season and that we all benefit from what hockey has to offer.”
OMHA said it came down in favour of mandatory vaccines, in part, because many children enrolled in minor hockey report feelings of depression and isolation when cut off from their teammates and the game, as happened in 2020 when sports programs across the board were suspended due to COVID-19.
“We don’t want children in Ontario to miss any more hockey,” the OMHA news release says. “The benefits to their physical and mental health – not to mention their families and the hockey communities they play in – will be tied to their ability to get back to activities that are vital to their growth and development, including the physical activity and friendships associated with hockey.”
The decision did not come as a complete surprise to hockey officials in Norfolk County.
Martin Jefferson, president of the Simcoe and District Minor Hockey Association and the Norfolk Minor Hockey Association, said the concept of mandatory vaccines became top-of-mind Aug. 25 when the Greater Toronto Hockey League announced mandatory vaccines for all team officials, game officials, volunteers and players born in 2009 or earlier.
Jefferson noted that – within days of the Greater Toronto league announcing its policy – the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association and the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario adopted similar policies. OMHA is the latest to follow suit.
“As with all things COVID, the situation changes from day to day and – a few short days later – the provincial government announced the requirement for proof of vaccination for many indoor public settings.
“I believe this was the tipping point for the various governing bodies in hockey to clarify their positions.”
Jefferson reports a “mixed” reaction to the OMHA policy.
“There are some who are strong supporters and there are some that are against any sort of imposed vaccinations. If I had to quantify, the majority of the feedback has been in favour of the OMHA decision.”
Jefferson added he has difficulty arguing with the policy because his priority, as a minor hockey official, is to provide the safest possible experience for all concerned.
“As such, I support any such initiative that will assist in achieving that goal,” he said. “I understand this can be a polarizing subject. But as a board of directors, we make decisions for the association as a whole. Supporting this mandate does just that.”
In its news release, OMHA said it is finalizing details of its vaccine mandate. These “will be published when they are complete,” the association says.
Jefferson reports that 200 “A”-level rep players have registered for the coming season with the Norfolk Minor Hockey Association.
NMHA is the umbrella group representing SDMHA, the Waterford and District Minor Hockey Association, and the Port Dover Minor Hockey Association. Including house-league divisions, 700 players have registered so far with NMHA for the 2021-2022 season.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com