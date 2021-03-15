





Article content Ontario’s Ombudsman found no evidence of wrong-doing in two recent complaints about Norfolk council procedure. However, Paul Dube did issue a reminder that citing the reason a municipal council goes in-camera is a “best practice.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ombudsman says closed meetings were legal Back to video Dube’s findings are contained in the agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting of Norfolk council. The first complaint involved a closed-door meeting Oct. 15, 2019, where the subject was the purchase of land for a new recreational facility in Simcoe. Dube did not find fault with this meeting but said it is a good idea for municipal councils to inform the public of the subject discussed once council reconvenes in open session. “The complaint to my office raised concerns that the county did not report out to the public following the closed session,” Dube says in his report, which is dated March 4. “While not a formal requirement in the Municipal Act, it is a best practice for municipalities to report out after a closed session. Municipalities should provide information that can be shared with the public without undermining the reason for closing the meeting.”

Article content Dube reminded the municipality that he made a similar suggestion to Norfolk council five years ago following an earlier complaint about in-camera meetings and council procedure. The Municipal Act allows councils to discuss items privately in circumstances where confidentiality is in the public interest. Subjects include real estate transactions, matters where legal advice is shared or discussed, personnel matters and contract negotiations. The second complaint Dube considered involved an in-camera meeting Jan. 28, 2020. In that session Norfolk council discussed options for setting last year’s operating budget. Eight items involved personnel issues while a ninth involved the potential sale of 143 acres of municipal land as a revenue generator. Dube says subjects discussed include the Ontario Works program, corporate services restructuring, fleet restructuring, “hockey arena consolidation,” “repositioning tourism and economic development services,” “museum consolidation,” the “Simcoe Farmers Market service-delivery model,” “office of the CAO staffing changes,” and “land monetization.” After reviewing the meeting minutes and speaking with staff, Dube is satisfied there was a legal basis for discussing going in-camera. “The first eight items related to reducing service levels by consolidating municipal resources and reducing staff positions,” he says in his report, which is dated March 8. “We were told the proposals put forward by staff would impact several facilities and departments within the municipal administration.

Article content “The number of employees in these facilities and departments is small. The committee discussed specific staff positions that were identified by role and, as a result, individual employees impacted by the proposals were readily identifiable. In some cases, individual employees were identified by name and their duties were discussed.” As for the potential sale of county land, Dube says Norfolk “had a bargaining position to protect” and, as such, was within its right to discuss the issue in-camera. “The plan to dispose of the land was preliminary,” Dube says. “However, the committee’s discussion included setting a target price per acre. While there was no pending land transaction, disposition of specific lands was proposed and a target price per acre was set. I am satisfied that — in the circumstances — the county had a bargaining position to protect.” Dube invited Norfolk County to comment on his findings. He says no feedback was received. Tuesday’s meeting gets underway by teleconference at 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is available for viewing on the county website. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

