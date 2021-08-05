Old Town Hall keeps community connected
Waterford Old Town Hall has started to bring back popular community activities now that Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan is in full effect.
The Main Street Music Stroll has made its return this summer, where audience members can walk along Main Street and beyond to visit and listen to local musicians perched on residential lawns around the community.
The popular event kicked off last summer and provided residents a way to be outside and mingle with the safety of constantly moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a really tender time, people were kind of in hibernation and almost afraid to come out,” said Claire Senko, artistic producer/program director at Old Town Hall. “There was all this bad news in the media with this invisible monster spreading and this event was meant to offer some normalcy to the community.
“I wanted to create something that wasn’t obviously because of COVID, I wanted to think of innovative ideas that could be cool with or without COVID and continue them after the pandemic.”
The strolls take place every Thursday throughout the summer from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Although not mandatory, Old Town Hall recommends that walkers wear a mask and keep their distance from the musicians and other residents.
Last month, Old Town Hall presented the Juno awarding winning band, Elliot Brood, at the Burning Kiln Winery near St. Williams. The concert space could accommodate 200 guests outside on the winery grounds.
“We are just abiding from the government protocols, as they evolve, we evolve with them,” said Senko. “All protocols are in place and we are on the side of caution.”
Like many groups, Old Town Hall turned to the internet to stay connected with the community. Last year, Old Town Hall hosted its annual Christmas party/concert virtually with an attendance of more than 3,000 viewers.
This month, Old Town Hall is hosting a children’s day camp that will be held every Wednesday throughout August.
For adults, the hall intends to host outdoor patio and bar nights during the summer.
Senko says that Old Town Hall is serving the community as best as it can with offering new and unique experiences.
“This who we are, this is what we’re supposed to do, this is our mandate and our community.”
For information on events, visit OldTownHall.org.
