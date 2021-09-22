Ohsweken Public Health records 13th COVID-19 death

Ohsweken Public Health reported Tuesday a 13th death on Six Nations of the Grand River due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death occurred on Friday.

Ohsweken Public Health does not release details surrounding COVID-19 deaths.

On Six Nations, there were 35 active cases as of Tuesday. There are four COVID patients from Six Nations currently hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 649 confirmed cases, of which 601 are resolved.

Exact numbers were not available but 57 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 55 per cent competing their vaccination series.

Six Nations members are also strongly encouraged to get vaccinated by booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at www.sixnationscovid19.ca or by calling the vaccine call center at 226-227-9288..