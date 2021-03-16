Ohsweken great-grandfather wins $1.1 million lottery jackpot

Article content

A 79-year-old Ohsweken man, grandfather to 11 and great-grandfather to 16, is now a big lottery winner.

Ronald Johnson, a dedicated Lottario player for decades, won the Feb. 6 jackpot of $1.134 million.

“I was checking my numbers against the winning numbers and realized they matched,” he said. “I called my wife into the room to take a look. We were shocked!”

Johnson said he’s looking forward to celebrating the win with his family when it’s safe to gather again.

“When this is over, we’re going to hold a big family fish fry to celebrate this win and the end of the pandemic.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB kiosk in Walmart on Garner Road in Ancaster.