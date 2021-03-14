





Article content About 100 people hit the beach in Normandale Saturday, not to bask in the bright sunshine, but to demand the public beach be kept in public hands. As politicians, residents and beach supporters mingled in a socially distant way and kids played at the edge of Potter’s Creek, which transects the beach, voices were pretty much in agreement that there was no way fans of the spot would allow the province to sell it out from under them. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Normandale residents protest sale of public beach Back to video “Keeping this beach is of critical importance,” said Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp. “Governments around the world have legislation that protects the sale of public waterfront because they know it’s finite and once it’s gone you will never get it back again.” Norfolk County feels some ownership of the beach already. For 10 years, the county has been maintaining the quiet sandlot, emptying garbage, cutting grass and putting in a summer portapotty, work that costs the county about $5,000 a year, said the mayor.

Article content Also about 10 years ago, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests said it was interested in selling the beach, which triggered a rigorous process of referrals where the property is offered for sale to various entities that included the county. The province said the beach was appraised at $230,000 and then offered it for sale at $300,000. MPP Toby Barrett noted the county had been offered the chance to purchase the beach and turned it down. “The county knew what would happen if you walked away, which you did in January,” Barrett said. “It’s how every property is dealt with. The province has a responsibility (for good money management) to the taxpayers.” But Norfolk Coun. Chris VanPaassen countered Barrett’s recollection. “We disagreed with the price and the lack of recognition that the county’s been taking care of it,” said VanPaassen. “One way or another, we’re going to keep this as a public beach,” added the councillor to applause. Barrett noted that his quick complaints on Wednesday had resulted in the province removing the beach from a list of properties for sale and “pausing” any deals. “There’s a number of options being kicked around but we can’t discuss them in public.” But Laurie Sebok, who has lived just off the beach for six years and acted as a moderator for the beach meeting, said while a suspension of the sale brought a sense of relief to the area residents and fans of the beach, they wouldn’t “feel at ease” until the property was unlisted and no longer available.

Article content Photo by Susan Gamble Mayor Chopp, an admitted fan of the beach herself, said keeping the beach in public hands is of “critical importance.” The mayor said the county had disagreed with the province’s appraisal of the land, which differed wildly from a county appraisal of $25,000, the fact the county would have to sign a “no-flip” clause that wouldn’t be required of a private buyer, and the county couldn’t see the appraisal the price was based upon. “I know Norfolk County taxes have gone up and services have been cut,” said Chopp. “And this is a public asset that citizens from Ontario and beyond can come and use. We can’t have the taxpayers of Norfolk paying the taxpayers of the province for it.” Chopp said the county would be happy to continue to maintain the beach if possession was left in the hands of the province, and would be happy to purchase the property for a more reasonable price. MP Diane Finley also attended the rally but said there wasn’t much the federal government could do about assisting with the property. Sebok and her neighbour, Melody Cornwell, were encouraged by the rally and strong support from Normandale and Norfolk residents, along with the politicians. “If we had a show of hands,” said Cornwell, I think – to a person – everybody would be happy to chip in and make that payment of $220,000 and, if it went to a vote, everyone in the rest of the county would want to kick in a buck or two.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

