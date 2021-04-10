Article content

The local jobless rate dropped slightly in March but the recently imposed provincewide lockdown could have an impact on local unemployment, according to a labour market analysis.

Figures released Friday by Statistics Canada show the Brantford-Brant unemployment rate dropped to 7.2 per cent March from 7.6 per cent in February. Norfolk County’s unemployment rate was 9.2 per cent in March, down from 11 per cent in March 2020.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norfolk's jobless rate drops to 9.2% in March Back to video

The drop is attributed, in part, to the lifting in February of provincial stay-at-home orders imposed just after Christmas. Employment rose across many sectors and occupations in March, Danette Dalton, executive director of the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie, said Friday.

The reprieve from lockdown was short-lived as the province reimposed the stay-at-home order this week

“We are anticipating that the most recent stay-at-home order will have impacts on local employment,” Dalton said. “We’re committed to monitoring local labour market trends closely, and keeping the Grand Erie community informed and educated about local workforce needs and supports.”