Norfolk tweaks parking in downtown Simcoe

Goal is to free-up prime spaces in the core

Business owners, employees and residents of downtown Simcoe will soon be informed of a better way to park in the central business district.

Norfolk council plans to extend the two-hour limit in three municipal lots to 48 hours. The plan is to encourage business owners, their employees and residents to use these lots, leaving more convenient spaces in the core for shoppers.

“It’s a win-win situation, one we believe will result in multiple positive outcomes,” Zvi Lifshiz, Norfolk’s director of strategic innovation and economic development, told council-in-committee Sept. 14.

“They (shoppers) will have a better experience. And when they have a better experience, they are more likely to come back for repeat visits, and that’s exactly what we would like to see.”

Staff and council also want to give the core a boost after 18 months of pandemic disruptions, which have included the occasional lockdown for public-health reasons.

“The Christmas season is coming up right shortly,” says Vittoria Coun. Chris VanPaassen. “We want to free up the prime, two-hour parking spots in front of local businesses.

“If we can move some of the residents and business owners and workers away from those prime locations down the main drag and get more business downtown, it’s worth a shot.”

Plans are to test the new format for three months, beginning Oct. 1 and ending Dec. 31. The three lots in play include the Culver Street parking lot, the municipal lot on Argyle Street east of the Lynn River, and the Kent Street North lot near Robinson Street.

Competition for prime parking is a long-standing issue. Merchants have long had concerns about business owners and their employees who occupy spaces in front of their shops, offices and storefronts.