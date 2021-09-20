Norfolk tweaks parking in downtown Simcoe
Goal is to free-up prime spaces in the core
Business owners, employees and residents of downtown Simcoe will soon be informed of a better way to park in the central business district.
Norfolk council plans to extend the two-hour limit in three municipal lots to 48 hours. The plan is to encourage business owners, their employees and residents to use these lots, leaving more convenient spaces in the core for shoppers.
“It’s a win-win situation, one we believe will result in multiple positive outcomes,” Zvi Lifshiz, Norfolk’s director of strategic innovation and economic development, told council-in-committee Sept. 14.
“They (shoppers) will have a better experience. And when they have a better experience, they are more likely to come back for repeat visits, and that’s exactly what we would like to see.”
Staff and council also want to give the core a boost after 18 months of pandemic disruptions, which have included the occasional lockdown for public-health reasons.
“The Christmas season is coming up right shortly,” says Vittoria Coun. Chris VanPaassen. “We want to free up the prime, two-hour parking spots in front of local businesses.
“If we can move some of the residents and business owners and workers away from those prime locations down the main drag and get more business downtown, it’s worth a shot.”
Plans are to test the new format for three months, beginning Oct. 1 and ending Dec. 31. The three lots in play include the Culver Street parking lot, the municipal lot on Argyle Street east of the Lynn River, and the Kent Street North lot near Robinson Street.
Competition for prime parking is a long-standing issue. Merchants have long had concerns about business owners and their employees who occupy spaces in front of their shops, offices and storefronts.
Mayor Kristal Chopp is mystified why staff and council don’t implement a paid-permit system as seen in other communities. This, she said, would generate revenue while relieving downtown stakeholders of the two-hour constraint.
“I can’t rationally think what the opposition might be,” Chopp said. “You can look at all the emails from the angry business owners and angry residents who have said ‘I can’t believe I got a parking ticket during a lockdown.’
“If all they had to do was go to a municipal lot and park with their permit in the window, I don’t need a pilot project to tell me that’s not a good thing when the option for two-hour parking remains fully available for people who just want to do two-hour parking.”
Lifshiv replied staff is looking for quick data on whether the 48-hour option will have the desired effect. A permit system, he said, will take time to set up and maintain, adding layers of complexity to the problem.
Simcoe Coun. Ryan Taylor added there is opposition on the Simcoe BIA to a paid-permit system.
For his part, Simcoe Coun. Ian Rabbits said there are no perfect solutions here.
“It is a difficult can of worms,” he said. “You have multiple interests, whether they be residents, those looking to shop, or those looking to work.
“It’s a difficult balance to strike an arrangement that is fair for everyone and which allows the core to focus on its commercial enterprises.”
Council is expected to give final approval to the pilot project at its regular meeting Tuesday. The meeting, which begins at 3 p.m., is available for viewing at the county website.
