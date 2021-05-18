Norfolk to spray for gypsy moth caterpillars

Article content

Spraying will occur in Norfolk County woodlots in the days ahead to control a large outbreak of gypsy moth caterpillars.

Adam Biddle, Norfolk’s supervisor of forests, spoke about the spraying campaign during Norfolk council’s 2021 budget deliberations in January. The county set aside $22,700 for this purpose.

At this point, the forestry division has narrowed down the required spraying to three county woodlots totalling 141 acres. Two of these woodlots are located on McDowell Road west of Simcoe while a third is located on Windham Road 12 east of Delhi.

In a notice on the county website, the forestry division says gypsy moth caterpillars have hatched but that spraying will wait till oak leaves are flushed at least 60 per cent. Given oak trees’ recent rate of development, the county suspects spraying will begin on or after May 20.

The active ingredient in the pesticide used to control gypsy moth caterpillars is a soil-borne bacterium known as Bacillus thuringiensis (Btk). The company overseeing the application is Zimmer Air Services of Bleinhem. Signage will be posted at county woodlots in advance of the application.