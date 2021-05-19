





Article content Norfolk County has added its voice to the growing chorus of municipalities that are encouraging the Ford government to take a more nuanced approach to outdoor activities during the current COVID-19 lockdown. Building on general resolutions recently passed by city councils in Brantford and Toronto, Norfolk’s resolution focuses on prohibitions preventing marinas and other lakeshore businesses from launching boats. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norfolk pushes back on lockdown Back to video Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp expressed disbelief Tuesday that the county and other municipalities are right back where they were a year ago with regard to boating, marinas and pandemic prohibitions. She is surprised the province’s thinking in this area hasn’t evolved over the intervening 12 months. “We are facing the exact same challenges with the exact same negative support from the province,” Chopp said. The mayor went on to say that the province’s strategy is flawed and self-defeating. Better, she said, that people get out and socialize in controlled environments rather than leaving them no choice but to gather behind closed doors out of sight of law enforcement. That, Chopp said, is where much of the current viral transmission is taking place.

Article content “To me, if people don’t have organized activities to do, they are more likely to attend large gatherings in households and parties – which we know is going on – and which is more likely to contribute to the spread rather than sitting in a controlled environment on a patio or playing golf in a controlled environment or playing tennis in a controlled environment,” she said. The Ford government imposed another stay-at-home order in April in response to the third wave of COVID-19 infections to roll through since the global pandemic was declared in March of last year. The current ban on non-essential businesses and activities is set to expire in early June. Government officials have suggested the lockdown could be eased earlier if Ontario’s collective case-count declines sufficiently. Golfers, boaters and related businesses have grown increasingly vocal about the lockdown as the weather has improved. They say the risk of outdoor transmission is low in an environment that also lends itself to social distancing. For its part, the province is worried about ancillary activities such as participants gathering afterward to “have a few pops” in the words of Premier Doug Ford. Port Ryerse Coun. Chris VanPaassen says it is time for municipalities to push back on the blunt instrument of lockdowns as a response to pandemic spread. He said there is much more at stake than the demands the situation might make on health-care resources.

Article content “I’m getting tired,” VanPaassen said. “They’re worried about the physical health of people. But there is more to worrying about people’s physical health than just worrying about a virus. Getting out in the fresh air and sunshine should be one of those. “It’s about time they balanced that. They don’t include the mental health and the emotional health of people. That doesn’t factor into their stay-at-home orders. It’s time to push back on the province to look at the bigger picture. “ Port Rowan Coun. Tom Masschaele represents many marinas, boating-related industries and lakeshore property owners in Ward 1, which is located along the Lake Erie shoreline in the south-west corner of Norfolk. He informed council Tuesday that – while private marinas in his ward are locked down – the boat launch at Long Point Provincial Park remains open. The provincial park isn’t the only one offering boat-launch services in the local area. Some private operators have opened in defiance of provincial orders and are offering the same service. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

