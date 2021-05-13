Article content

Real estate firms in Norfolk are advised to watch the county website and check all email inboxes for an upcoming request-for-proposal regarding the delivery of brokerage services.

Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp issued the advisory this week after council tapped Morrison Realty Brokerage Ltd., of Waterford, to find a buyer for the former medical centre on St. George Street in Port Dover.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norfolk prepares to recruit real estate firms

In an interview, the mayor said it’s time to find a new owner for the facility, which has sat vacant as a surplus building for nearly three years.

“We’re not doing the building any favours by letting it sit there,” Chopp said. “We need to get this done.”

The move is potentially contentious because Norfolk issued a request-for-proposal for brokerage services last year. Only two firms responded – Morrison and an undisclosed brokerage that did not meet the bid criteria.

Morrison Realty Brokerage has since been tasked with finding a buyer for the former county administration building in Langton, another property that has been declared surplus.