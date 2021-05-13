Norfolk prepares to recruit real estate firms
Initial invitation fell through cracks
Real estate firms in Norfolk are advised to watch the county website and check all email inboxes for an upcoming request-for-proposal regarding the delivery of brokerage services.
Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp issued the advisory this week after council tapped Morrison Realty Brokerage Ltd., of Waterford, to find a buyer for the former medical centre on St. George Street in Port Dover.
In an interview, the mayor said it’s time to find a new owner for the facility, which has sat vacant as a surplus building for nearly three years.
“We’re not doing the building any favours by letting it sit there,” Chopp said. “We need to get this done.”
The move is potentially contentious because Norfolk issued a request-for-proposal for brokerage services last year. Only two firms responded – Morrison and an undisclosed brokerage that did not meet the bid criteria.
Morrison Realty Brokerage has since been tasked with finding a buyer for the former county administration building in Langton, another property that has been declared surplus.
Chopp reports a number of local brokerages say they missed the initial call-for-proposal and were unaware of the bid opportunity when it arose. The mayor says county records indicate an email blast did go to local brokerages as well as the Simcoe and District Real Estate Board.
However, due to the concerns that were raised, Chopp said the county is going to try another email blast in the near future. As a fail-safe, Chopp said interested parties should also monitor the county website in the area of bids and tenders for further details.
Chopp said the idea is to come up with a roster of qualified firms that can be called on to dispose of specific properties without having to put each through a lengthy, request-for-proposal process.
Once that roster is in place, Chopp said staff and council will come up with a fair criteria and a fair process for allocating individual sales to individual brokerages.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com