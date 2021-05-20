Norfolk popcorn business gets retail boost

Article content

A Norfolk County company has reached new highs with a contract to distribute and expand their product in a major grocery store chain.

The family-owned Ontario Popping Corn Company of Walsingham was selected by Loblaws to participate in its Made in Ontario program, which will allow them to sell products within the supermarket chain’s stores.

The program has given the family an opportunity to grow and expand the operation at a key time. Like other companies, Ontario Popping Corn has struggled with sales numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From COVID, I would say that a good 40 per cent (of sales) was affected pretty hard or maybe 50 per cent because there were so many different avenues that we sold to that basically dried up overnight,” said Tanner Townsend, who handles sales and marketing at Ontario Popping Corn.

“It wasn’t a very good feeling because it felt like my future was going to be taken away at a certain point, but now, I feel like it’s pretty solid and it’s only going to get better.”