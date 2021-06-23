Norfolk OPP field test body-cams

Article content

Body cameras on police are a reality in Norfolk County and likely to be standard issue in the not-too-distant future.

Insp. Rob Scott, interim chief of the Norfolk OPP, told Norfolk’s Police Services Board this week that front-line officers in Haldimand are wearing body-cams as part of an OPP pilot program that began late last month.

Also wearing body-cams are members of the Norfolk OPP assigned to the local detachment’s Emergency Response Team.

Scott would not disclose how many of the cameras are in use in Norfolk because that is an operational matter that police do not share with the public. He did allow, however, that it is “more than one.”

Scott said there are many considerations that recommend body-cams, adding officers who have used them like what they do.

“Why body cameras?” Scott said. “They capture a more accurate record of police officer encounters with the public.

“They enhance public trust and police legitimacy and police officer safety, strengthen the commitment to bias-free service delivery, protect officers from unwarranted accusations of misconduct, provide improved evidence for investigative, judicial and oversight purposes, provide additional supervisory and leadership tools, and provide information as to the effectiveness of service procedures and training.