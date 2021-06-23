Norfolk OPP field test body-cams
Chief says much to recommend field surveillance
Body cameras on police are a reality in Norfolk County and likely to be standard issue in the not-too-distant future.
Insp. Rob Scott, interim chief of the Norfolk OPP, told Norfolk’s Police Services Board this week that front-line officers in Haldimand are wearing body-cams as part of an OPP pilot program that began late last month.
Also wearing body-cams are members of the Norfolk OPP assigned to the local detachment’s Emergency Response Team.
Scott would not disclose how many of the cameras are in use in Norfolk because that is an operational matter that police do not share with the public. He did allow, however, that it is “more than one.”
Scott said there are many considerations that recommend body-cams, adding officers who have used them like what they do.
“Why body cameras?” Scott said. “They capture a more accurate record of police officer encounters with the public.
“They enhance public trust and police legitimacy and police officer safety, strengthen the commitment to bias-free service delivery, protect officers from unwarranted accusations of misconduct, provide improved evidence for investigative, judicial and oversight purposes, provide additional supervisory and leadership tools, and provide information as to the effectiveness of service procedures and training.
“From a management perspective – when it comes to officer accountability – we will know what has happened.”
Scott mentioned that a member of the Norfolk OPP recently donned a body camera before responding to a mental-health call where a weapon was involved.
The new generation of body-cams comes with a synched cellphone component that Scott says will “drive a lot of efficiencies.”
This is a two-way communication system which allows police to receive information from the scene of an incident that a witness has relayed by text or over the internet. Front-line officers can also use the system to file field reports from their cruisers
“It’s new,” Scott said. “There will be more. Stay tuned. It’s being well received by the officers.”
PSB chair Dennis Travale said police boards must take note of body cameras and the new layer of complexity they add to the challenge of civilian oversight. Travale has discussed the implications with executive members of the Ontario Association of Police Services Board.
Issues to be clarified, Travale said, include responsibility for and access to body-cam data collected by the OPP and the cost impact on municipal contracts with the provincial force.
Travale said these questions are different for municipalities that contract with the OPP as opposed to urban municipalities that have their own, in-house police services.
“Municipal policing is totally different,” Travale said. “When it affects Norfolk County, I want to make sure that all of those things have been discussed at the highest level.”
