Article content

An employee of Haldimand County so enjoyed her recent experience working in Norfolk that she has agreed to serve as the county’s new director of corporate communications and customer service.

Kyra Hayes replaces Matt Terry, who recently left Norfolk County for an opportunity elsewhere.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norfolk names new communications director Back to video

In a news release, Norfolk says Hayes was seconded to the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit in a temporary capacity to assist with vaccination rollout and related COVID-19 communications. The vacancy created by Terry’s departure arose and Hayes applied for it.

“We are very excited to have Kyra join our team,” said Shelley Darlington, Norfolk’s general manager of corporate services. “She comes to us with a broad skill-set that will be a great asset to the organization.”

Aside from Haldimand County, Hayes gained experience in communications and public relations with the City of Oakville. Hayes’ officially assumes her new responsibilities June 7.