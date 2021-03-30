Article content

A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after being arrested by Norfolk OPP early Tuesday.

Norfolk OPP say the man, wanted by police on outstanding warrants, was spotted by officers at a business on the Queensway West in Simcoe at shortly after 2 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norfolk man faces drug, weapon charges Back to video

The man was taken into custody without incident and a quantity of illicit drugs was seized.

The Norfolk County man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges. He is also charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court in Simcoe at a later date.