Norfolk, Lynnwood board agree to terms
County funding reduced by about 50 per cent
Norfolk County and the Lynnwood Arts Centre board of directors have reached an agreement on re-opening the heritage building in downtown Simcoe.
How that arrangement pans out, however, will have to wait till the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
In a report to Norfolk council Tuesday, CAO Jason Burgess said a memorandum-of-understanding is in place and Lynnwood supporters are ready to get busy.
“This will potentially provide more services to the community at a lower cost to the taxpayer,” Burgess told council. “And this will provide some good partnership opportunities for Lynnwood with the downtown.”
In a surprise move, Norfolk council pulled the plug on the Norfolk Arts Centre – previously known as the Lynnwood Arts Centre – in Februrary, 2019, after learning the national heritage site cost the county $350,000 the previous year. This for a facility that attracted 1,000 visitors.
Walsh Coun. Chris VanPaassen said this situation was untenanble, pointing out last year that this works out to $350 per visitor.
Under the new agreement, Norfolk County will provide the Lynnwood board an annual operating grant of “up to” $50,000. Norfolk will also provide $9,100 a year for utilities plus $37,400 for other operating costs.
The Lynnwood board will be responsible for drumming up support for its vision of a re-opened facility.
Lynnwood co-chair Brendalee Engelhardt of Simcoe shared her organization’s vision for the arts centre with Norfolk council in December. Highlights include:
- Norfolk County retains ownership of the Lynnwood property.
- The arts centre uses the facility rent-free.
- The Lynnwood board assumes responsibility for “regular maintenance of the building and grounds.”
- Norfolk County assumes responsibility for capital upgrades and repairs.
- Norfolk County acknowledges the value of a vibrant arts sector through a reliable annual operating grant.
“It’s more of a partnership we’re proposing here than a takeover,” Engelhardt said.
The report presented Tuesday says the financial challenges ahead are significant. The document says the arts centre needs more than $300,000 in upgrades in the near term “and likely another $400,000 over the next 10 years.
“The building costs more than $46,000 to maintain on an annual basis under a minimum maintenance approach,” the county update says.
Other highlights of the memorandum-of-understanding include:
- Norfolk council will continue to insure the building and will pay to insure the centre’s art collection for 2021.
- The Lynnwood board must seek county approval for all capital upgrades worth more than $1,000.
- The Lynnwood board will provide quarterly financial statements.
- The Lynnwood board will submit its annual operating grant request by Oct. 30 of each year.
- The county acknowledges no multi-year funding commitment and can terminate all funding with 60 days notice.
According to the memorandum, the county is prepared to act quickly if it concludes that the resurrection effort is foundering.
“This is a key asset in the downtown and we cannot have it under-utilized,” the document says.
