Norfolk has summer of fun ready for local youth

Summer camp program kicks off July 5
Norfolk County is planning a full summer of fun for local youngsters through day camps, sports camps and the municipality’s swim program at the Kinsmen Pool in Delhi.
Norfolk County announced Friday that its 2021 summer day camp program will run from July 5 to Aug. 27. This program is for children ages four to 12.
The county will also stage a sports camp and a golf camp this summer for children ages seven to 12.
In the same news release, the county announced that the Kinsmen Pool in Delhi would open for summer programming on Monday.
“We are excited to offer a variety of on-line and in-person summer programs this year,” Susie Wray, Norfolk’s supervisor of community programs, said. “Our recreation team has worked hard and is determined to provide a safe, fun environment for our campers to learn new skills, make friends, and be active outdoors.”
With the arrival of warm weather, the first priority for children in west Norfolk will be hours of availability at the Kinsmen Pool and splash pad in Delhi. As a crowd-control measure, the county asks parents to pre-register for appointments.
“With feedback received from over 796 residents who completed our Delhi Kinsmen pool-user survey, we are pleased to offer a robust pool schedule featuring new swims and extended operating hours to ensure as many people can get outdoors and enjoy the water safely this summer,” says Norfolk recreation director Nikki Slote.
Those interested in booking swims at the Kinsmen Pool are asked to do so a week in advance. As an example, bookings made on a Monday going forward will be for swims the week to follow. Bookings can be done online at nora.norfolkcounty.ca or by dialling 519-426-8866 Ext. 2233.
Also this summer, Norfolk County will offer swim lessons for youngsters. These begin July 5. Registration can also be performed through the county website at nora.norfolkcounty.ca.
Norfolk cautions that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern despite the arrival of pleasant weather and an ongoing decline in case counts across Ontario. As such, COVID-19 protocols will remain in place during summer programming.
“COVID-19 public-health and safety protocols will be in place for all summer programming, including enhanced cleaning measures, physical distancing, face coverings, symptom screening and hand washing protocols,” the news release says. “Please note all programming is dependent on public-health guidelines. Modifications may be required.”
Financial assistance for summer camps is available for those who qualify. For eligibility details and related information, visit the county’s online child-care subsidy page or contact the Children’s Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk.
