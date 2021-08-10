Norfolk farmer wins United Nations award
Agroforestry system combines land conservation with livestock operation
A Simcoe area sheep farming operation has been recognized internationally for showcasing and providing healthy, diverse and sustainable food.
Woolley’s Lamb is one of 50 winners of the best small business award in the Good Food for All competition held as part of the United Nations Food Systems Summit.
The award acknowledges businesses that provide food in a sustainable, healthy and equitable way. The businesses’ vision for the future was also a consideration.
“Small businesses are the hidden heroes of our food systems, managing at least half of our food economies and keeping food on our plates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Agnes Kalibata, special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the 2021 Food Systems Summit, said in a media release. “We must understand the challenges they face and work together to ensure they remain at the heart of efforts to improve the future of food.”
Almost 2,000 applicants from 135 countries vied for the award. The winning entries share prize money of US$100,000.
“It was a real honour to win the award, I feel a little bit out of my league when I look at the other winners of the competition,” Carrie Woolley, livestock operation manager at Woolley’s Lamb, said in a recent interview. “Some of those businesses are tackling really tough issues; it was very honoring to be in that group.”
Woolley, a Norfolk County native, earned a master’s degree in animal sciences at the University of Guelph. After graduating, she integrated her operation with her now husband’s family farm, Schuyler Farms Limited that grows sour cherries, apples, corn and soybeans.
Woolley’s Lamb raises grass-fed lamb and geese. The operation uses what is an uncommon grazing practice in North America, called silvopasture, which involves the integration of livestock, trees and growing forages in the same space.
Woolley admits that what started as a “fun project” to mow the orchard grounds has “turned into a passion of raising livestock on the land.”
She speaks passionately about the agroforestry operation, describing in detail how nature, conservation and farming go hand-in-hand.
“Imagine you’re walking through the woods, beautiful tall pine trees and maple trees are blowing in the wind and the forest floor is covered with lush grass and wild flowers. It’s buzzing with life, with insects,” she says in a video on the UN Food Systems Summit website. “As you walk along a family of wild turkeys walk out of the grass and fly off. In the distance a doe has a new born fawn and close by there’s a flock of beautiful sheep with their lambs.
“The neat thing is that at Woolley’s Lambs, that’s actually a reality.”
Silvopasture ensures that rotational grazing is conducted within the woodlot so that plant and tree life can rejuvenate to their original state.
Woolley said there are some detractors who voice concerns over destruction of plant life and biodiversity within woodlots due to farmers who release their livestock for several months without rotational grazing.
The success of the system all comes down to proper management.
“It’s not just throwing the animals out for a couple months and coming back and picking them up later. It’s about fencing and dividers so that you are rotational, so that animals are only in that section and that section gets weeks to rest and the plants can regrow,” Woolley said.
Those travelling along the roads surrounding Woolley’s operation sometimes see sheep grazing in the orchards and woodlots with large white guard dogs keeping watch over the flock.
Woolley says other farmers are curious about her uncommon practice and says that she’s excited for other livestock farmers across the province to begin implementing this method.
For future projects, Woolley hopes to integrate more livestock to increase diversity during grazing and produce products from lamb wool and skins.
“I’m just excited how we can combine agriculture with this nature positive project, where we can have both wildlife habitat and animals producing food and fiber all in one spot. It’s just very exciting and there’s so much room for improvement too,” said Woolley.
