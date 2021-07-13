Norfolk councillors get some refresher training

Norfolk councillors, who have been at odds in the past, participated recently in some refresher orientation training.

The lengthy and wide-ranging session that included presentations on priorities and structure, accountability and transparency, and governance, was meant to provide councillors with information about their roles and responsibilities, said county clerk Teresa Olsen.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for staff to share additional information and reinforce the educational provisions related to councillors’ term of council.”

When asked by Mayor Kristal Chopp at the July 6 session for an assessment of how the operation of Norfolk council compares to those in other municipalities, Olsen, who has been with Norfolk since April, said it was “in line with most municipalities I’ve worked with.”

“There are always challenges,” she said. “There are always relationship constraints at times.

“Since I’ve been here this council has shown a lot of respect to myself and staff I’ve worked with. The fact that you’re open to having a refresher orientation in the middle of a term I think speaks volumes. If council continues to be open and collaborative with staff as they have been, I think we can do a lot of good things.”

But while Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin said council has recently been “making strides” toward better behaviour, she said what has happened in the past can’t be dismissed.

“I don’t know if it’s an entirely accurate picture that this is the way we’ve operated previously,” said Martin. “I would say that probably isn’t with the highest amount of respect and dignity and care for one another around this table. I think it would be a mistake to pretend that it was just healthy debate.