Norfolk council prepares to rule on zoning change for wildlife centre

“I understand there were 35 support letters written on behalf of the Boniface couple,” Copland and Mueller say in a letter to the county last week. “My understanding is none of the letters were written by residents on the street. I question whether the supporters understood the issues of zoning, bylaws and health sanitation.”

Bryden’s Den, which has tended to injured and sick wildlife at this location for more than 15 years, is not zoned for wildlife rehabilitation. The centre is operated by Denise and Brian Boniface.

Mueller and Copland object to the continued operation of Bryden’s Den Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre next door to them at 14 Hilltop Drive.

Gloria Mueller and Alistair Copland, owners of a residential property in Port Ryerse, notified Norfolk County April 12 that they have retained the services of Peter Karsten of MHN Lawyers in Simcoe.

The fate of a long-serving wildlife rehabilitation centre in Port Ryerse may be decided by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

Bryden’s Den has applied for the required zoning. Norfolk council is expected to render a decision Tuesday. In a report to council, planning staff recommends approval.

Copland and Mueller moved to Port Ryerse about two years ago. They allege Bryden’s Den is the source of offensive odours that impair the couple’s enjoyment of their property. In two letters to Norfolk council since a preliminary hearing March 2, Copland and Mueller use the word “stench” 17 times.

In follow-up correspondence to the county, Denise Boniface says she has made modifications to her operation that should reduce the potential for odours to encroach on neighbouring properties.

This includes moving cages from the north side of her property to the south. As well, a larger, more secure fence will be built along her northern perimeter. Boniface adds three student volunteers have stepped up to ensure cages are cleaned regularly and that the rehabilitation centre is properly sanitized at all times.

“Bryden’s Den has been helping the people of Norfolk for over 15 years,” Boniface says in her update to the county.

“Your constituents have found this service to be essential to care for local wildlife that they found in need of help. If these same people did not care, then why would they even bother to call? Why don’t they just leave them alone to die?

“If the centre is closed down permanently due to seasonal residents’ complaints, this is what will happen. Many young animals will die unnecessarily and many people will be unhappy about it.

“I truly hope that – for everyone’s sake – you make the right decision, and soon. I am turning people away already, but there won’t be any blood on my hands for it.”

In her report, Goodbrand cites the improved fencing, the reconfiguration of cages, and the renewed emphasis on sanitation among her justifications for recognizing the wildlife centre as a permitted use.

Norfolk council will consider the planning report at its regular meeting Tuesday. The meeting, which begins at 3 p.m., will be streamed live at the county website.

