Norfolk council cost $447G in 2020

Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp can expect to see her name on the province’s 2020 Sunshine List with total compensation last year amounting to $106,800.

The figure is contained in a report tabled at Norfolk council this week. The report, which was prepared by Norfolk reconciliation analyst Tammy Murphy, says Chopp drew a base salary of $103,595.

The mayor also collected $1,072 in mileage and claimed $2,130 for “conferences and other expenses.”

“The statement of remuneration and expenses includes both items paid directly to council members or council appointees and items paid directly to vendors on behalf of council members or council appointees,” Murphy says in her report. “Remuneration costs include wages as well as employer contributions for statutory benefits, life insurance and registered retirement savings plans.”

Chopp’s council colleagues collected remuneration ranging from $40,747 for retired Ward 2 councillor Roger Geysens to $48,422 for Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin, who collected a premium for serving much of 2020 as Norfolk’s deputy mayor.