Norfolk actor steps back in time for latest role Photo by Contributed / Photo

Kolton Stewart took a trip back in time and had the chance to learn a bit about Cold War politics for his latest television role. Stewart, 21, of Lynedoch, plays the role of Marc in The Communist's Daughter, now on CBC Gem. Set in the 1980s, the show captures the capitalism versus communism debate through the eyes of teenagers and their parents. "It was fun for me because obviously I didn't grow up in that era so it was kind of cool to go back to see what it was like," Stewart said. "It's an interesting story and I think it's kind of a cool way to mix politics with comedy. "From the responses of people who have been watching the show, I think we did a pretty good job of it." The Marc character is the love interest of Dunyasha McDougald, the 15-year-old daughter of communist parents Ian and Carol. McDougald is played by Sofia Banzhaf while Ian is played by Aaron Poole and Jessica Holmes plays the mother. Marc and Dunyasha meet at high school in the opening episode 'Opium for the Masses' and the attraction is immediately obvious.

But what would young love be if there weren't a few complications. Chief among the hurdles is the fact that Dunyasha's father is running for municipal council as is Marc's step-father. That causes Dunyasha to question Marc's motives. So is Marc a character who uses his good looks and charm for nefarious means? "I'll leave that for the audience to figure out for themselves," Stewart said. "But certainly, at one point, Dunyasha has questions about his motives. "Is he a spy, is he trying to help out his step-dad? What is he really up to?" Stewart describes Marc as one of the 'more grounded' characters in the production, who stays out of the political fray but is surrounded by chaos. The show was an opportunity for Stewart to work with some terrific comedic actors including Chris Locke, who plays Marc's step-dad. "This was a small cast compared to other shows and we bonded right away," Stewart said. "When you show up on the set for the first time there are always those first-day jitters and there's a certain vibe that you get. "But right away, the crew, cast, production people all made it a fun place to be and I think that shows up on the screen." Stewart's career in show business began as a child when he landed a role as the drummer in The Music Man in Stratford. He later performed with the classical theatre company in West Side Story and Macbeth. Stewart was the lead in the U.S. Tour of The Lion King, sang on the Ellen Degeneres Show and appeared in Angels in the Snow and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

When he was 14, Stewart landed the lead role in Some Assembly Required, a television series about a teenaged boy who owns and operates a video game company with his buddies. Photo by Contributed / Photo A musician, dancer, actor and song writer, Stewart was finishing a play in Calgary when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He has worked on various projects, when filming was allowed, including Sneakerella, billed as a modern twist on Cinderella, which is expected to be released later this year. Although his career has required him to live in various places at times including Los Angeles, Stewart has been living at home in Lynedoch, south of Delhi for the past two years while working in Toronto. "This will always be home and I love the area," Stewart said. "I've received a lot of support from people in Norfolk and Brantford." To learn more about Stewart, his music and career visit https://www.koltonstewart.com/home. The Communist's Daughter is available at https://gem.cbc.ca/season/the-communists-daughter/season-1/38ebdd8f-20ad-4d8f-a86c-c1d121cb0d3f . Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

