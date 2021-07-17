Norfolk County may have to revise ice-use schedules this summer and fall due to a noise issue at the Tricenturena in Waterford.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Norfolk County designated the Tricenturena for summer ice after it closed the arena at the Simcoe Recreation Centre in 2019 to make way for a new Simcoe Seniors Centre.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Noise issue at arena creates ice-time bottleneck Back to video

However, a long-standing noise issue at the Tricenturena has yet to be resolved and has resulted in a complaint to the Ministry of the Environment. Norfolk County has tried to fast-track a repair but the designated contractor says they can’t install the noise barrier till October due to an ongoing shortage of construction materials.

“It is with apprehension that I send out this email,” Nikki Slote, Norfolk’s director of recreation, said Friday in an email to user groups throughout the county.

“We need to be aware that there is the possibility that – while the capital works are underway to address and correct the noise issues – we may not be able to open the (Waterford) arena for summer ice. We will monitor the situation and look to confirm if there are any implications for the start of the fall ice season at this rink.

“If this is the case, we would make all efforts to ensure user groups are accommodated in other facilities. This is an unfortunate situation as we know how much our user groups – especially the children – are waiting to get back in the rinks.”

Compressor noise from ice-making equipment at the Tricenturena has been an issue for residents of Main Street South for a number of years. A formal complaint was lodged in 2019 and recreation staff took steps to address the problem.