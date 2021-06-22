





Share this Story: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Haldimand-Norfolk

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Haldimand-Norfolk Photo by Getty Images

Article content The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Tuesday that there were no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Active cases remained at 36, the same number reported on Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No new COVID-19 cases reported in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, 2,696 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,607 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 47 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. The HNHU has administered 85,047 doses of the vaccine as of Tuesday, which is an increase of 905 from the previous day. There are now 19,783 people who have completed their vaccine series The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 94,705, which translates to a little more than 71 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the area, 43.4 per cent of the population has received one dose of the vaccine, another 27.8 per cent have completed their vaccine series and 28.8 per cent of the population has not received a single dose as of yet. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Those aged 70 and older and Individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9, 2021, are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ as of this week. Second doses for AstraZeneca will now proceed on a eight-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method. It’s expected that sometime next week the province will announce that all adults who have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine can book a second appointment as soon as 28 days after their initial shot. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Dedicated clinics for youths aged 12 to 17 and their households began the week of June 14. At the time of first dose booking, a second dose appointment will be generated for youth (during the month of August), with the aim of having all students fully vaccinated by the time they return to school. Appointments can be booked by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 296 new cases and 60 deaths. However, the health minister’s office says the higher numbers are the result of a data cleanup and 80 cases are from 2020 and 54 deaths are from previous months. The total number of people who have died since the pandemic began now stands at 9,082. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 334 people receiving care Tuesday. There have now been 12,869,301 doses of the vaccine administered after 199,535 doses were administered on Monday. There are 3,145,372 people in Ontario who are fully vaccinated.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe