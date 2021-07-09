The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit is reporting another day with no new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases in the two counties since the declaration of the pandemic in March 2020 remained at 2,714 on Friday.

50% of adult population in HN fully vaccinated against COVID-19

There are 14 local people with active cases of the virus.

Of those local residents who have been tested for COVID-19, 55,319 had negative results. Forty-seven people have died from the virus. Another six people who had tested positive died from complications due to other illnesses.

The health unit has administered 106,525 vaccines, with 35,797 people having received the required two doses.

On Thursday, the health unit said 50 per cent of the adult population in the two counties has been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Alexander Hukowich, the acting medical officer of health said it’s important for young people to get their shots. He said people who aren’t vaccinated will serve as a reservoir for serious infections and outbreaks.

The health unit is aiming to complete outstanding second doses by the end of July.

Those who have appointments for second doses in August, September, or October are asked to go online to book their second dose at an earlier date. All individuals are eligible for their second dose at a 28-day interval from their first dose.

The health unit has posted clinics for second doses and any additional first doses at www.hnhu.org/popup in Cayuga and in Delhi. Clinics have been added on July 13, 14, 22, and 24. There are also appointments available on the Provincial Booking Tool throughout July.