50% of adult population in HN fully vaccinated against COVID-19
No new COVID-19 cases reported by health unit
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit is reporting another day with no new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases in the two counties since the declaration of the pandemic in March 2020 remained at 2,714 on Friday.
There are 14 local people with active cases of the virus.
Of those local residents who have been tested for COVID-19, 55,319 had negative results. Forty-seven people have died from the virus. Another six people who had tested positive died from complications due to other illnesses.
The health unit has administered 106,525 vaccines, with 35,797 people having received the required two doses.
On Thursday, the health unit said 50 per cent of the adult population in the two counties has been fully vaccinated.
Dr. Alexander Hukowich, the acting medical officer of health said it’s important for young people to get their shots. He said people who aren’t vaccinated will serve as a reservoir for serious infections and outbreaks.
The health unit is aiming to complete outstanding second doses by the end of July.
Those who have appointments for second doses in August, September, or October are asked to go online to book their second dose at an earlier date. All individuals are eligible for their second dose at a 28-day interval from their first dose.
The health unit has posted clinics for second doses and any additional first doses at www.hnhu.org/popup in Cayuga and in Delhi. Clinics have been added on July 13, 14, 22, and 24. There are also appointments available on the Provincial Booking Tool throughout July.
All those eligible can book appointments using the provincial booking tool or by calling the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900. Residents may also check the health unit’s pop-up clinic booking page at hnhu.org/popup and book online for these appointments using the booking tool. For assistance booking into a pop-up clinic, call 519-427-5903. Check back regularly, as pop-ups are always being added at various locations across the community.
Those age 12 to 17 may also book online at a health unit pop-up clinic administering Pfizer. Several local pharmacies are offering Pfizer/Moderna vaccines. Residents can look up nearby participating pharmacies using the province’s lookup tool at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.
If no appointments are available, people are encouraged to add their names to the daily standby list at www.hnhu.org/standby .
For more information on the local vaccine rollout, visit HNHU.org/covax.
The province’s daily case count jumped to 210 on Friday after three days below 200.The increase was partially due to an increase in testing. Ontario also reported four new COVID-19 deaths.
More than half of Ontario adults are now fully immunized and 78 per cent of them have had at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday.