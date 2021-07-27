No new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit over the past 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, there were 10 active cases.
No new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk
Late Tuesday afternoon a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at R&A Kukielka Farms in Vanessa. A public health management plan has been implemented.
Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,731 positive results. A total of 2,667 cases have been resolved.
There have been 48 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
The HNHU has administered 121,155 doses of the vaccine and there are now 50,088 people who have completed their vaccine series.
The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 136,163, which translates to 75.3 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.
The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 65.5. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 9.8 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 24.7.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Mass vaccination clinics at the Delhi Arena and Cayuga Memorial Arena will be phased out in August, replaced by smaller venues.
The last clinic in Delhi will be Aug. 6 while the Cayuga clinic will be phased out prior to the Labour Day weekend.
A clinic at the Selkirk fire hall on Aug. 4 will be followed by clinics at the fire hall in Teeterville on Aug. 5, Fairground-Langton on Aug. 9 and Hagersville on August 10.
All of the fire hall clinics run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Norfolk General Hospital vaccine clinic will continue to operate albeit on a reduced schedule. It will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and walk-ins without appointments will be accepted.
Residents with a second dose appointment booked for August, September or October and who are 28 days past their first dose are encouraged to re-book their second dose appointment at an earlier date through the health unit’s online booking system at www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/second-dose-booking/ or its hotline at 519-427-5903.
All people ages 12 or older are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 129 new cases in the past 24 hours.
There were five deaths reported from Monday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,321.
There have now been 19,110,428 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 92,035 doses were administered on Monday. In Ontario, 8,702,111 people are fully vaccinated.