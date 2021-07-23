No new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk

Haldimand-Norfolk is heading into the weekend on a positive note in terms of new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. So far this week, there have been just three cases.

Active cases have also dropped from 10 to 9.

Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,725 positive results. A total of 2,662 cases have been resolved.

There have been 48 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Despite the positive news with new cases, the vaccine rollout is slowing.

For several weeks, the HNHU was administering more than 1,000 doses per day but on Thursday there were just 774 doses administered. That follows 533 doses from Wednesday.

So far, the HNHU has administered 119,613 doses of the vaccine and 48,680 people are fully vaccinated.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 133,605, which translates to 74.9 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated now sits at 63.5. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 11.4 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 25.1.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.