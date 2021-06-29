No new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Tuesday reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 13 active cases in the communities, down from 14 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, 2,704 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,638 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 47 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 94,842, an increase of 1,825 doses from Monday. There are now 25,177 people who have completed their two-dose vaccine series.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 106,842, which translates to 72.4 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the health unit area.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.