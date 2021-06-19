No new COVID-19 cases being reported by health unit

Article content

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Saturday.

There are currently 34 active cases of the virus in the area.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No new COVID-19 cases being reported by health unit Back to video

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 2,694 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,607 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 47 deaths from COVID in the communities, as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

As of Friday, 82,738 doses of the vaccine had been administered by the health unit. There are 18,738 people who have completed their two-dose vaccine series.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 89,295. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the health unit’s area.

About 48 per cent of people in the area have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while almost 23 per cent have completed their vaccine series. Just under 30 per cent of people have not received a dose of the vaccine yet.