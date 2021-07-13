No new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in H-N

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Tuesday no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Two more individuals have recovered, lowering the number of active cases to eight.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020 the health unit has recorded 2,716 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those 2,655 have recovered, while 47 people have died from complications attributed to the virus.

Another six individuals who had tested positive died due to other illnesses.

The seven-day rolling average stands at 0.7 new cases per day, calculated with a three-day delay due to lags in testing and the reporting of results.

As far as vaccinations are concerned, the health unit has now administered a total of 110,585 doses, with 39,856 Haldimand Norfolk residents having completed their two-dose vaccination series.

Bookings can be made for a number of pop-up clinics in Cayuga, Delhi, Simcoe and Caledonia by visiting hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/second-dose-booking/ or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Anyone over the age of 12 seeking a first dose, or wishing a second dose at least 28 days after their first was administered, is eligible to book an appointment.

Additionally, anyone over the age of 18 who received Astra-Zeneca as their first dose at least eight weeks ago can give an informed consent to receive Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose.

Ohsweken Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations of the Grand River, where 527 cases have been logged over the course of the pandemic. Of those 516 have recovered, while 11 community members have died.

Public Health Ontario reported 146 new cases across the province, with seven more people succumbing to complications from the virus.

To date 9,258 people in Ontario have died from COVID-19-related illnesses.