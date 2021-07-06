No new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in H-N

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Tuesday no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Another two individuals have recovered from the virus resulting in the number of active cases now standing at nine.

Since the onset of the pandemic more than one year ago, the health unit has recorded 2,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those 2,647 have recovered while the death of 47 people is attributed to the virus. Another six individuals who had tested positive died from complications due to other illnesses.

On the vaccination front, another 363 doses were given Monday, all second doses as 31,413 Haldimand and Norfolk residents have now completed their two-dose vaccination series.

Eligible individuals looking to book a vaccination appointment via the provincial booking tool can do so online at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit encourages residents to check its pop-up clinic page at hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/second-dose-booking/ and visit regularly to see new clinics that have been added. Pop-up clinics administering the Pfizer vaccine will be listed for youth age 12 to 17, as it is the only vaccine currently approved for that age group.

For detailed information about vaccinations visit hnhu.rog/health-topic/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccination-rollout-in-haldimand-and-norfolk/

Public Health Ontario reported Tuesday 164 new cases, and due to a data clean-up added 80 cases that date back to 2020.

The province currently has 1,883 active cases, and another 9 people in Ontario died Tuesday from COVID-19 related illnesses.