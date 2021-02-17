No new cases of COVID-19 reported in H-N

Article content

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Figures provided by the health unit show there have been 1,384 positive cases of the virus in the two counties since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,325 have been resolved.

According to the health unit there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand Norfolk and 39 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

Public health officials have administered 2,865 doses of the vaccine and 1,187 have completed their vaccination series.

An outbreak at the Delhi Long Term Care is ongoing.

The two counties moved into ‘orange-restrict’ zone of the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response framework on Tuesday.

Dr. Shankar Nesathurai, Haldimand-Norfolk’s Medical Officer of Health, has urged residents to continue to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Residents are advised to continue wearing masks when venturing outdoors, stay at home as much as possible, avoid close contact with those outside of your home and to wash your hands frequently.