No new cases of COVID-19 in H-N

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday morning by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit.

There are currently 13 active cases across the two counties, while the seven-day rolling average now stands at 1.43 new cases per day.

Since the onset of the pandemic more than a year ago 2,708 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those, 2,642 have recovered.

Forty-seven people have died as a result of COVID-19, while another six, who had tested positive, died of from complications attributed to other illnesses.

There have been 99,715 doses administered by the health unit, with 28,594 people – or 43.5 per cent – of the adult population having completed the two-dose vaccine series.

The proportion of adults who are partially vaccinated stands at 29.2 per cent.

Across the two counties, 27.3 per cent of the adult population are unvaccinated, led by the 18 to 29 year age group where 52.7 per cent have yet to receive a first dose.

A popup vaccination clinic is scheduled for July 3 at the Cayuga Memorial Arena at 55 Thorburn St. S. in Cayuga.

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 and older who live or work in Haldimand or Norfolk and who have not yet received a first dose of any vaccine.

Those seeking a second dose must have had a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than 28 days ago, or Astra Zeneca as their first dose at least 56 days ago.

To book an appointment at the pop-up clinic visit hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/second-dose-booking/

If no more bookings are available, visit the provincial system at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to learn about appointment times available in Haldimand-Norfolk and surrounding areas.

Public Health Ontario reported 200 new cases on July 1.

There are currently 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario with 252 being treated in ICU, and 160 requiring the use of a ventilator.

Nine more people in Ontario have died from COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 9,196.