No new cases, no public outbreaks of COVID-19

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Saturday and only six cases have been reported in the past seven days.

With a total of 2,714 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, it leaves just nine known active cases in the two counties.

The are no ongoing outbreaks in public facilities like hospitals, retirement homes or long-term care homes.

The breakdown of cases in Haldimand County since the pandemic began includes Caledonia, 392; Dunnville, 348; Hagersville, 215; Cayuga, 94; Jarvis, 89; Selkirk, 47; Fisherville, 12; and Townsend, 9.

In Norfolk County the breakdown is Simcoe, 471; Vittoria, 216; Waterford, 179; Delhi, 144; Port Dover, 143; Langton, 99; Courtland, 47; Port Rowan, 24; Teeterville, 13; Turkey Point, 12; Wilsonville, 9; and St. Williams, 8.

Locally, 110,188 vaccines have been given by the health unit with another 10,477 doses given at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and 39,349 people have completed a ‘series’ or two-dose process.

The health unit calculates 52.5 per cent of the population over 18 is now fully vaccinated and 21 per cent are partially vaccinated. It leaves 26.5 per cent of the adult population unvaccinated.

The health unit hopes to complete outstanding second doses by the end of July.

Those with appointments for second doses in August, September or October can go online and move up their appointments to as soon as 28 days after their first dose.

Pop-up clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine, which require appointments, are being scheduled in Cayuga and Delhi on July 13, 14, 22, and 24. There are also appointments available on the Provincial Booking Tool throughout July. Book through www.hnhu.org/popup or by calling 519-427-5903.

Area pharmacies are also offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Those can be accessed through https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

Ontario recorded 179 new cases on Saturday and eight new COVID-19 related deaths.

With 537,028 Ontarians who have had the virus and recovered, it means there are 1,710 known active cases in the province right now.

