No guaranteed solution to gas well problem

A consulting firm has concluded there is no guaranteed solution to the problem of toxic gas in Silver Hill, nor are any potential responses inexpensive.

In a report to Norfolk County, Matrix Solutions Inc. of Guelph and Mississauga says the whack-a-mole effect of capping wells in Silver Hill is real. The reason, the firm says, is the large volume of groundwater converging from higher elevations on the Big Creek Valley from the east and west.

The result is a natural artesian effect that forces groundwater to the surface at numerous springs in the area. In its report, Matrix Solutions says any attempt to cap a spring in Silver Hill will create pressure on other weak points nearby which, in turn, could serve as new, problematic sources of hydrogen sulphide gas.

“The gas well situation is a significant health risk to Norfolk County, and solving this issue will be beneficial to the community,” Bill Cridland, Norfolk’s general manager of operations, says in a report that will be considered at Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council.

The Matrix report is a follow-up to the county’s unsuccessful effort to cap a noxious gas well on Forestry Farm Road immediately north of McDowell Road West.

With the aid of provincial funding, contractors attempted to drill a monitoring well beside the toxic well in preparation for a capping effort. However, the strategy was abandoned because the equipment could not keep up with the groundwater flow in the area.

“The drilling attempts failed due to the strong artesian flow of ground water encountered in the area,” Cridland says. “The artesian flow – in addition to being large volume and high pressure – also resulted in high levels of hydrogen sulphide gas being emitted. As a result, the monitoring well had to be cemented over and permanently plugged.”