No charges laid after No More Lockdowns rally in Simcoe

Article content

Norfolk OPP say no charges have been laid related to a No More Lockdowns rally in Simcoe on Saturday but their investigation is continuing.

“Updates will be provided when new information becomes available,” said OPP spokesperson Ed Sanchuk.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No charges laid after No More Lockdowns rally in Simcoe Back to video

The rally, held in the parking lot of the former Zellers store, attracted several hundred people, none wearing masks and most not physically distancing, in contravention of the COVID-19 gathering restrictions imposed by the province.

Brantford police issued a dozen charges after No More Lockdowns gatherings outside John Noble Home on Mount Pleasant Street on April 2 and at a plaza at 195 Henry St. on April 3 that drew more than 1,000 people.

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and/or $1,000 for preventing others (including individuals, employees or other workers) from following an order. Maximum fines for individuals are up to $100,000 and $10 million for a corporation.