





Share this Story: No basis for boating ban: marina operator

No basis for boating ban: marina operator Boaters share objections with Premier Ford

Article content Premier Doug Ford recognized the error of his ways last weekend when he reversed himself on a second round of playground closures. The least he could do, says a Port Rowan realtor and marina operator, is do the same for marinas and boat launches. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No basis for boating ban: marina operator Back to video Ray Ferris, the fourth-generation owner of the Old Cut Boat Livery in Long Point, has steered nearly 1,000 complaints about the watercraft measure in the direction of Queen’s Park since the second shutdown involving boaters was announced April 16. Ferris says there is no evidence boating is unsafe during the pandemic or that boating and marinas are responsible for any outbreaks since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March of last year. “Boaters and marinas have figured out how to do this safely,” Ferris said Friday. “I am not aware of any cases of COVID-19 due to boating. Marina operators across Ontario have conducted themselves incredibly responsibly.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content An inquiry to the office of local MPP Toby Barrett Friday was referred to the Premier’s office. No reply to The Reformer was received by deadline. Ferris understands the Ford government’s latest lockdown, which is in effect till May 20, stems from computer modelling which says Ontario could have as many as 15,000 positive COVID-19 cases a day within the next few weeks. Alarm bells have been ringing at Queen’s Park since daily positive test results reached the 4,000 level two weeks ago. The province fears those seriously ill with the coronavirus will overrun hospitals and deplete all resources devoted to intensive care. The stakes have risen in recent months with news that the COVID-19 virus has mutated into “variants.” These new strains are proving more contagious, produce more severe symptoms, and are putting younger people in hospital. Last year, the primary concern was the frail elderly. The Ford government has explained that its primary objective at the moment is keeping Ontarians in their homes and away from settings where they may engage in community spread. As such, many other outdoor activities where social distancing is achievable have also been discouraged. Ferris has lent his voice to a growing chorus of critics who say there is more to public health than avoiding a virus that is harmful in less than one percent of cases. Mental health and physical activity are also part of the equation, Ferris says, for all age groups.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We think it is incredibly important for Ontario families to be able to spend time outside with their families,” Ferris said. “The Premier reversed himself fairly quickly on playgrounds. We ask the Premier to extend the same courtesy to boaters and anglers.” The prohibition on marinas and boat launches affects public and private operators alike. Last week, Norfolk County – owner and manager of marinas in Port Dover and Port Rowan – issued a reminder that the province’s latest stay-at-home order impacts a long list of activities. “While playgrounds and play equipment were initially deemed to be closed when regulations were announced (April 16), the decision was repealed and they will continue to stay open,” the county said in a news release. “Residents are expected to stay home, except for essential trips such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, medical appointments, getting vaccinated, exercise or for essential work. Businesses must ensure that all employees must work from home if they can.” MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe