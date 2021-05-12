No answers in death of quarantined farm worker

There are still no answers to how Romario Morgan died in quarantine.

Morgan, a 23-year-old migrant worker from St. Vincent, was on his way to spend the summer at Welsh Bros., a small family-run farm in Scotland for his fourth summer.

A spokesperson for the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) program said it is still “gathering information” on the circumstances of Morgan’s death, including the cause.

“The untimely death of Mr. Morgan is a tragedy,” said an email statement. “ESDC extends its sincere condolences to Mr. Morgan’s family for their tragic loss.

“The department is working with Caribbean consular officials and migrant workers support organizations to ensure that the needs of Mr. Morgan’s family are being addressed and that Mr. Morgan’s co-workers in Canada are provided with counselling support as they grieve.”

ESDC supports farms through a quarantine program for temporary foreign workers who come to Canada to work in the agriculture and agri-food industry, recognizing how much they contribute to Canada’s food security.